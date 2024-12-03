DAC approves 5 proposals worth Rs 21,772 cr

New Delhi:Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore including six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for Indian Coast Guard.

The DAC also granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform the task of low intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue (SAR) operations close to the coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in Anti-Piracy missions, especially in and around our Island territories. It also accorded AoN for procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These vessels are capable to perform multiple roles, including escorting High Value Units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates, submarines for coastal defence.

The AoN for procurement of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI Aircraft was accorded by DAC. This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by Air Defence systems.

It also cleared proposal for procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for Indian Coast Guard to strengthen the Coastal Security and Surveillance in the coastal areas. It has also accorded approval for the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP- and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft which will enhance the service life of these assets.