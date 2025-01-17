D Gukesh, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Kumar receive Khel Ratna award

New Delhi: Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Earlier on January 2, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024.

On Friday, the National Sports Awards 2025 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the President of India awarded all the recipients of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.



