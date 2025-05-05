Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation Soon

In a pioneering development that places India at the forefront of global discourse on the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Cyril Shroff and O.P. Jindal Global University announced the establishment of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at Jindal Global Law School, based in Sonipat, Haryana.The centre is established with the generous support of Mr Cyril Shroff, founder and managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a leading Indian law firm. This centre will be India’s first dedicated centre of excellence with a focus on the complex intersection of AI, law, policy and regulation.India, as a growing digital economy, faces urgent challenges in addressing the ethical, legal and policy dimensions of AI deployment. The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation aims to respond to this pressing need by producing rigorous research, facilitating knowledge creation, shaping public policy, and driving capacity-building initiatives. The Centre will engage with legal institutions, think tanks, government agencies, intergovernmental organisations, corporations, and academia and build responsive AI governance frameworks in India and beyond.The centre has outlined 10 major objectives that will guide its work. These include:*Research and Knowledge Creation: Produce cutting-edge research on AI regulation, ethics, governance, and liability.*Policy Formulation and Advisory: Offer expert policy recommendations to Indian and global regulatory bodies.*AI and Law Curriculum Development: Develop new courses on AI and law, and offer executive education programmes for legal professionals, policymakers, and corporate leaders.*Multistakeholder Engagement: Collaborate and establish partnerships with industry, government, academia, and civil society on AI governance.*Global AI Governance and Ethics: Actively contribute to international discussions on AI law and collaborate with organisations like the OECD, UN, WTO, EU, and G20 AI initiatives.*AI and Human Rights: Investigate the impact of AI on fundamental rights, privacy, discrimination, and bias, and propose ethical AI regulatory frameworks.*Legal Tech and AI Regulation: Study AI’s role in transforming legal practice, dispute resolution, and justice delivery, and explore AI-powered legal research, automation, and contract management tools.*Litigation, Liability, and AI-driven Risks: Address emerging legal questions around AI accountability, product liability, autonomous system, and AI accidents.*AI and Financial Regulation: Assess AI’s implications for banking, fintech, algorithmic trading and risk management, and develop policy solutions for AI regulation in finance and securities markets.*Capacity Building and Public Awareness: Organise lectures, conferences and training programmes, and develop educational resources for broader public engagement.Mr Cyril Shroff is a third-generation lawyer, who has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Mr Shroff has developed a style and art -- deeply entrenched in values -- of legal dealings which have inspired and which continue to inspire many young lawyers in the country. Mr Shroff believes in the possibilities of technology and that its use and application must be ethical and value-based. He has brought in many technological aids in his firm, not just by way of optimising resources and time, but by attaining precision, accuracy, and perfection to the systems, processes, and products.Affirming his commitment to technology-based growth of the country and society, Mr Cyril Shroff stated: “Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic idea -- it is here, deeply embedded in the way we live, work, and govern. India has an opportunity to take a leadership role in the development of ethical frameworks for policy and regulation of AI and digital technologies. I am delighted to support the establishment of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at Jindal Global Law School. This centre will be a platform for thought leadership, rigorous research, and policy engagement, helping India craft a balanced, ethical, and forward-looking regulatory framework for AI.