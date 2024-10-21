Cyclonic storm Dana to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Oct 24: IMD

The IMD predicts that a low-pressure area will develop over the East-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. This system is expected to intensify into a depression by October 22 and evolve into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

The cyclone, which will be named Dana—contributed by Qatar—will likely move northwestward, reaching the Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

In preparation, the Regional Meteorological Department has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow warnings for several districts in Odisha.

A Red Warning has been issued for Ganjam, Khurdha, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts for October 24, while Orange and Yellow warnings have been issued for other districts.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that a high-level meeting involving departments such as agriculture and health would be held in the afternoon to strategise for the impending cyclone.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire services personnel are on standby and will be deployed as needed," said Pujari.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently in Mumbai, has been closely monitoring the state's preparedness and issuing directives to ensure effective management of the cyclone’s impact.

The state government, anticipating the formation of the cyclone, has canceled all leaves for state employees, according to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh.

Local district collectors have been given the authority to declare school holidays based on weather conditions as the cyclone approaches. Health teams have also been deployed to sensitive areas to assist with medical emergencies.

State civil supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra warned against hoarding and black marketing, assuring strict government action against violators. Speaking in Cuttack, Patra emphasised that the government would not tolerate such practices during this critical time.

The IMD’s latest forecast indicates that Cyclone Dana will significantly affect both the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Preparations are underway to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of the population as the storm approaches.