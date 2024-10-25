Cyclone Dana uproots trees, damages homes in Odisha

The storm, which struck at 12:05 am., brought wind speeds of up to 110 kmph and is expected to continue affecting the region until Friday morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moving north-northwest at 15 kmph over the preceding six hours, the cyclone’s intensity increased as it approached the coast.

IMD officials warned that wind speeds could escalate to 120 kmph as the storm's center made contact with land.

“The landfall process has begun, and the forward sector of the wall cloud is moving inland. It will likely continue for four to five hours,” said Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. He added that the storm’s progress was being closely monitored by Doppler radar stationed at Paradip.

The districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore faced the full force of Cyclone Dana. Fishermen's thatched homes were severely damaged, and many houses lost their asbestos roofs to the fierce winds. Thousands of trees were uprooted as the storm swept through the region.

In the immediate aftermath, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Services launched rescue and restoration operations, braving treacherous conditions. Equipped with modern tools, they swiftly cleared roads obstructed by fallen trees and worked tirelessly to restore access to critical areas.

Reports indicated that tidal surges as high as two meters were observed at the landfall site, further compounding the damage. Although the full extent of the devastation is not yet known, it is clear that the cyclone has left significant destruction in its wake.

Tragically, an 80-year-old woman reportedly died at a cyclone shelter in Kendrapara district. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with some of his top cabinet ministers, monitored the situation throughout the night, coordinating rescue and relief efforts across affected districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah contacted Chief Minister Majhi on Thursday evening to assess the state’s preparedness and response to the disaster.

In Bhadrak district’s Dhamra region, high tides surged several kilometers inland, flooding homes and agricultural fields, further displacing residents and damaging crops.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities remain vigilant, urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas as the cyclone runs its course.

The CM said over 1600 pregnant women delivered their newborns during the past 12 hours in the coastal Odisha districts that were battered by Cyclone Dana.