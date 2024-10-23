Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall on Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclone Dana is projected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on the Odisha coast. This update comes as the storm moves closer to the shore, providing clarity for residents in the affected areas.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das reported that the severe cyclonic storm is currently located approximately 520 km from Paradip, Odisha, and 600 km from Sagar Island in West Bengal. The cyclone’s maximum impact is expected to be felt on October 24, extending into the early hours of October 25.

Initial rainfall has already begun in coastal regions of Odisha, particularly in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Puri, and Cuttack, with heavier downpours anticipated from tomorrow onward. Fishermen are urged to return to shore as wind speeds along the coast are expected to increase later today.

Das confirmed, “The landfall of Cyclone Dana is likely to occur near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra,” which are located in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, respectively.

The approaching storm has raised concerns among coastal communities in Odisha, which have previously faced severe cyclones. The IMD forecasts that Dana will cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and into the morning of October 25. Wind speeds during landfall are expected to reach 100-110 km/h, with gusts potentially hitting 120 km/h.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued a warning for a storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 meters above the astronomical tide, which may inundate low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts in Odisha, as well as East Medinipur in West Bengal, during landfall.







