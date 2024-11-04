Cyclone Dana Affected Over 4.1 Million People; Damage Estimated at Rs 600 Crore

Bhubaneswar: The devastating impact of Cyclone Dana has left over 4.1 million people in Odisha reeling from the severe storm and subsequent flooding, with preliminary damage estimates standing at a staggering Rs 600 crore. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari shared these details on Monday during a press briefing in Bhubaneswar.

Minister Pujari stated that district collectors and departmental teams were instructed to complete a preliminary damage assessment report by November 2. Reports have now been submitted from 14 cyclone-affected districts, offering a first look at the extent of the destruction.

“Initial assessments indicate widespread devastation, with damages from Cyclone Dana totaling approximately Rs 600 crore. The full impact will become clearer once we complete a detailed, district-wise compilation,” said Pujari.

Among the worst-hit areas are the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara, where residents endured both the fury of the cyclone and significant flooding. Additional damage was reported in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack, where numerous communities face extensive recovery challenges.

According to minister Pujari, the cyclone affected a total of 166 blocks across these districts, with 131 blocks bearing either severe or partial damage. The storm left 11,637 villages battered, with a population of more than 4.1 million people impacted either directly or indirectly by the storm and floods.

The Energy Department has reported the most significant infrastructure losses, which are expected to add to the substantial restoration efforts required. Once finalized, the comprehensive damage report will be forwarded to the central government.

"We are already mobilising state resources for immediate relief and compensation to address crop and individual losses," Pujari stated, noting that central assistance is anticipated in the near future.

"Regardless, the state government will expedite financial support to the affected communities," he assured.