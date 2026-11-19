Intermittent downpours accompanied by gusty winds disrupted normal life in several areas, while the weather system is expected to bring more intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts on November 19 and 20, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Southern Odisha is expected to bear the brunt of the system, although coastal and northern districts are also likely to experience adverse weather conditions.

According to the latest IMD forecast, the severe cyclonic storm is moving north-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

The IMD has identified Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha and Puri as particularly vulnerable to extremely heavy rainfall. Some locations in southern Odisha could receive rainfall of 20-30 cm. The department has also warned of heavy to very heavy showers in several other districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nayagarh.

The state government has intensified its preparedness measures in view of the cyclone's changing trajectory. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the administration to ensure zero casualties and expedite the evacuation of people from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.

Nearly 50,000 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational out of around 3,000 identified shelters. The government has allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for relief and rescue operations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

Educational institutions in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal — will remain closed from November 19 to 21. Schools in Khordha district, including Bhubaneswar, will remain closed on November 19 and 20. The government has also cancelled the leave of officials and directed them to remain available for emergency duties.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, while people living in vulnerable areas have been urged to follow official advisories and cooperate with evacuation teams.

With the cyclone's track and intensity being closely monitored, the administration is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and preparing for possible disruptions to road connectivity, electricity and drinking water supplies.

The next 24 to 36 hours are considered crucial as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coastline.