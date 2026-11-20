Cyclone Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh–South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur in Ganjam district on Friday morning, bringing widespread rainfall and gusty winds across Odisha. Although the system has weakened, heavy rain continues to lash several parts of the state, raising concerns over flooding, waterlogging and landslides in hilly areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone crossed the coast between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70–80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Gopalpur recorded 186 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 7.30 am on Friday, the highest in the state. Chandbali received 114 mm, Paradip 93 mm, Rajnagar 82 mm, Puri 79 mm and Patamundai 76 mm. Several other places also recorded substantial rainfall.

The IMD issued a red warning for Mayurbhanj and Balasore, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. An orange warning covered 12 districts, including Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati. Another 17 districts were under a yellow warning. Heavy rainfall was also likely in parts of north Odisha on Saturday.

The state government evacuated 2,98,676 people from vulnerable locations and shifted them to 2,523 relief camps by Thursday evening, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said. More than 6,200 vulnerable locations across 253 blocks and urban areas in 20 districts had been identified.

As many as 423 rescue teams, comprising the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services and other emergency personnel, were deployed. More than 9,300 cyclone shelters had been kept ready across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the cyclone situation at the SRC control room in Bhubaneswar, remaining there until around 3 am on Friday. He also spoke to the Collectors of Ganjam and Puri to assess the ground situation.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to its zero-casualty objective and directed officials to ensure the safe evacuation of vulnerable residents, particularly those living in foothill and landslide-prone areas.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government had identified 941 landslide-prone locations in vulnerable districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri. He urged people to remain indoors and stay away from riverbanks and reservoirs as a precaution against possible flooding.

The administration intensified monitoring of the Rushikulya river and other vulnerable water bodies in southern Odisha. Special attention was being given to hilly areas of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri, where continuous rainfall could trigger landslides and disrupt road connectivity.

The IMD cautioned that the weakening of the cyclone did not mean an immediate end to adverse weather conditions, with rainfall likely to continue as the system moved inland and gradually lost intensity.

The administration appealed to people to cooperate with local authorities, avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe locations until weather conditions improved.