Cycle left on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Express engine, no casualties

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express had a close shave on Saturday morning when a cycle got stuck to the engine while it was passing through Khalilabad and Maghar railway stations, a police official said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that there were no casualties or any damage to the train.



A cycle was on the track when the Sabarmati Express was passing through around 6 am, the ASP said. The cycle got stuck to the train's engine, he said. Singh said some people were in the habit of crossing the railway track at the spot where the incident occurred. Police are investigating the matter, he said.





