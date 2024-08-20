Customer Holds Funeral of OLA Scooter Outside Showroom, Sings Lut Gaye Hum Toh OLA Lekar Ke
Hyderabad: A video of a man expressing his agony over buying an OLA electric scooter by singing a parody song and pretending to hold a funeral outside the OLA showroom is making rounds on social media. The man took his scooter in a cart to the showroom and started singing songs. This act gathered a lot of crowd outside the showroom, as people stopped to witness this funny incident. People enjoyed the customer's plight while listening to his parody song.
Sagar Singh bought an— Pankaj Parekh (@DhanValue) August 19, 2024
OLA Electric Scooter.
The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn’t provide any after-sales service.
So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom. 😝 pic.twitter.com/NzshT8Kdmc
According to a few reports, Sagar was dissatisfied with both the electric scooter's performance and the company's after-sale support. He had to regularly bring the scooter to the workshop for something or the other.