Customer Holds Funeral of OLA Scooter Outside Showroom, Sings Lut Gaye Hum Toh OLA Lekar Ke

Hyderabad: A video of a man expressing his agony over buying an OLA electric scooter by singing a parody song and pretending to hold a funeral outside the OLA showroom is making rounds on social media. The man took his scooter in a cart to the showroom and started singing songs. This act gathered a lot of crowd outside the showroom, as people stopped to witness this funny incident. People enjoyed the customer's plight while listening to his parody song.

The video was uploaded on the internet on August 19 and has gone viral since then.

In the video, a man identified as Sagar Singh brought his red OLA scooter on a cart, which depicted its funeral. It seems as if he got his scooter to the showroom to carry out its last rites.

The man sang a parody of Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, after parking the cart that had that scooter on it. He sang "tadap tadap ke is dil se Aah Nikalti Rahi, Mujhko Saza Di OLA Ne Aisa Kya Gunjaah Kya Kiya, Jo Lut Gaye, Haa Lut Gaye, Jo Lut Gaye, Hum OLA Lekar Ke."

The user who shared the video on X and wrote, "Sagar Singh bought an OLA Electric Scooter. The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn’t provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom."