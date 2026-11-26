New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of a delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, giving 33 per cent reservation to women.In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers on Thursday, Modi, without naming the Congress, also claimed that the biggest party in the opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations.

"The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame," he said.

The prime minister said a legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, once again showing its "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.

Modi said Indian constitutional democracy has a clearly defined role for the opposition.

"Sadly, the leading opposition party seems to have become more of an 'Avrodh Paksh' (obstructionist) than a 'Virodh Paksh' (opposition)," he said.

The prime minister said the opposition should know that disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities.

The Constitution Amendment Bill sought to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The bill required a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass. Due to the lack of numbers, the proposed legislation was defeated in April.

It is to be seen whether the government reintroduces the bill in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

In the article, the prime minister said that for decades, in several parts of India, particularly in tribal areas, Naxalites used the might of the gun to deny the poorest people the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

Modi said the "successful elimination of Naxalism" this year is particularly heartwarming because, according to him, it has ensured that the poorest of the poor can finally exercise their constitutional rights without fear.

"Now, we are left only with 'Dimagi Naxals', far removed from the realities of our times but persistent in their efforts to derail our growth trajectory," he said.

The prime minister also said that it is "most appalling" that the biggest party in the opposition "wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations", something the makers of the Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against.