Imphal: At least 11 people have died since November 18 in incidents linked to consumption of spurious alcohol in Manipur's Chandel district, while more than 300 others have been hospitalised. The patients are mostly from Chakpikarong and surrounding areas and have been hospitalised across multiple healthcare facilities in Imphal, including JNIMS, RIMS, Shija and Babina Hospital.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment.

In a social media post, Singh said, "Visited Shija Hospital at Lamphelpat, and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa, today (on Friday) to enquire about the health condition of the persons undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor from Chakpikarong area in Chandel District."

"Over 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 patients at Babina Hospital. The death toll has touched 11 during the last 48 hours. The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under the close supervision of the doctors," he said.

"A medical team, led by a Specialist in General Medicine, along with essential medicines, has left for Chandel District to strengthen on-ground treatment and response", he said adding, "The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished."

Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospitals, Chetan K, told reporters that the patients admitted to the hospital reported symptoms of dizziness, stomach pain and other complications.

"Some patients are also undergoing hemodialysis", he added.

A JNIMS doctor said, "Many of the hospitalised include individuals who had consumed local liquor and had come to the hospital due to fear."

Shija Hospitals also informed that "over 312 patients (have been) attended (to) till now at Shija Hospitals due to Methanol poisoning."

Preliminary reports suggest that the suspected contaminated alcohol was purchased from Sugnu in Kakching district.

Chandel constituency MLA SS Olish said arrangements are being made to bring more patients up to Imphal and has requested the chief minister to look into the situation.

She said, "I have spoken personally to CM Yumnam Khemchand, and requested him to look into the situation affecting Chandel. He agreed willingly and has visited the patients at Shija Hospitals and will visit Babina later."

"Moreover, party workers, especially in Chakpikarong, are working constantly, arranging vehicles to bring patients up to Imphal", she added.