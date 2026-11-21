MUMBAI: Maharashtra has estimated that Rs 54,879.85 crore is required to tackle the drought situation across the state, where 310 of 358 talukas have been declared drought-affected. The state has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 30,221.09 crore in financial assistance.

Crop damage exceeding 33 per cent has been reported across 1,41,53,488.91 hectares in 37,496 villages. The Agriculture Department alone has estimated a requirement of Rs 15,386.19 crore.

According to a report prepared by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department and submitted to the Central government, the assessment examines the scale of agricultural losses, financial assistance sought, relief disbursement to farmers and additional funds required for drought mitigation.

According to the department-wise assessment of drought-related financial requirements in Maharashtra, the Agriculture Department has estimated a requirement of Rs 15,386.19 crore. The entire amount is admissible under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, with no additional assistance sought beyond the prescribed provisions.

The total estimated requirement of Rs 54,879.85 crore includes Rs 30,221.09 crore under SDRF/NDRF norms and an additional Rs 24,658.76 crore beyond the existing provisions.

The additional demand reflects the state's requirement for wider drought mitigation measures across agriculture, livestock, water conservation, drinking water and rural employment, a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to the report, the Animal Husbandry Department has estimated a requirement of Rs 11,387 crore, including Rs 6,507 crore beyond SDRF/NDRF norms, highlighting the financial burden of managing livestock and fodder shortages.

The Soil and Water Conservation Department and the Employment Guarantee Scheme have together sought Rs 13,888.49 crore, including Rs 12,763.01 crore beyond the existing norms.

The Water Supply and Sanitation Department has estimated a requirement of Rs 3,763.66 crore, while the Water Resources Department has sought Rs 3,916.27 crore.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has projected a requirement of Rs 6,307.70 crore for foodgrain distribution.

"Foodgrains will be provided to farmers who are not covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,307.70 crore," officials said.

The senior official said the Centre would provide 75 per cent of the financial assistance amounting to Rs 30,221.09 crore, while the remaining 25 per cent would be borne by the state government.

In addition, the state government would spend Rs 24,658.76 crore from its own funds on relief measures.

"We are going to provide financial assistance to 1.10 crore farmers for crop losses covering up to two hectares," the senior official said.