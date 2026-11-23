New Delhi: India has consolidated its position as Asia's third-most powerful country, with its overall power score rising to 40.5 points in 2026 despite a decline in its relative economic capability, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index.

The report said India became more influential in the region during the year, supported by improvements in its diplomatic standing, defence engagement, cultural reach and future resources.

The United States and China retained the first and second positions, respectively.

India's economic capability score declined slightly to 26.4 points, but it held on to third place in the category.

The Lowy Institute attributed the dip partly to a weakening rupee and a change in the International Monetary Fund's methodology for measuring economies. A nearly USD 20 billion decline in outbound investment also weighed on its performance.

Despite the economic setback, India's future resources score increased to 56.2 points, reflecting an improved economic forecast and the opportunities ahead for the country.

“While its economy and diplomacy showed mixed results in 2026, India grew more influential in Asia,” the report said.

Diplomatic influence remained India's strongest measure, with a score of 70.3 points.

The report noted that assessments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership improved significantly, moving him up three places to become the second-most effective regional leader, behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India also strengthened its economic relationships, rising two places to seventh, as relative stability in regional trade and investment ties helped it outperform several other countries.

Its defence networks score increased to 18.6 points, taking it to ninth place, supported by greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia.

The country's cultural influence score rose to 43.8 points, with improvements across cultural projection, information flows and people exchanges.

The report said these gains helped India narrow the gap between its available resources and the influence it exercises in Asia for the first time since 2023.

Combined with the improvement in its future resources score, this indicated that India could sustain its growing regional influence.

However, the report also noted that China's overall power remained 80 per cent higher than India's, underlining the continuing gap between the two countries.

The 2026 Asia Power Index assesses 27 countries and territories through 131 indicators across eight measures of power, including economic and military capability, resilience, diplomatic influence and economic relationships.