New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its plant in West Bengal failed laboratory tests, sources said. On Sunday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced similar legal action against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample from one of its plants in Goa also failed testing.

In the latest case, sources said a legal sample of Bisleri Packaged drinking water was found "unsafe" due to the "presence of coliform bacteria".

This sample was taken from a plant located in Telipara village, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed by both primary and referral laboratories, sources said.

The regulator prohibited the sale of only one batch on August 12, 2026, they added.

In view of the violations of food safety rules, the FSSAI has issued a sanction for prosecution against Bisleri International. "The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

Following an appeal from the company, the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory, which also classified it as "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

These lab findings established violations regarding unsafe food under the law, leading to the FSSAI granting permission to initiate prosecution under the Food Safety Act, 2006, against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

In this calendar year, the FSSAI has increased enforcement measures against food business operators and e-commerce companies. The regulator has also taken action against manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.

On Monday, the leading packaged drinking player asserted that its product is safe for consumption and that the company would cooperate with the FSSAI to address the issue.