Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, asserting that efforts to oppose the move would not succeed.

In a video message posted on his official X account, Modi said the government remained determined to fulfil its promise to the country's women and ensure their rightful representation in legislative bodies.

"We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti, and we remain committed to fulfilling it," the Prime Minister said, adding that his government would work to remove all obstacles standing in the way of women's reservation.

Modi noted that the demand for women's reservation had been a long-standing issue, with efforts to secure greater political representation for women continuing for decades. He also said he had been among those who had fought for the cause.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid intense political activity ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled for next week, during which the government is expected to push forward discussions on the delimitation Bill.