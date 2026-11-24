In a post on X, Das accused the government of preventing him from travelling, describing it as a "cowardly Modi Govt".

"I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," he said in the post.

Earlier, CJP activists Abhijit Dipke, Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde on Sunday attended the launch of the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign in Goa, where they raised concerns over land rights, employment opportunities and the preservation of the state's cultural identity.

Addressing a gathering in Goa, Dipke praised people who extended solidarity to the CJP movement despite having no prior association with the organisation. He described the spirit of standing up against injustice as the essence of being a 'cockroach'.

Recalling the support extended by people in Goa during the movement's protest at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said:

"While we were sitting at Jantar Mantar, we had no clue that Goa was also on the streets. And you did that despite not knowing anybody from the CJP. You didn't know anything about us, but still you were out on the streets. You were fighting for somebody you didn't even know. You were showing solidarity for somebody you had never even heard about. And I think that is what a cockroach is. A cockroach is someone who fights for somebody who they don't know, but they see the injustice, and they fight against it. That is CJP, and that is what it takes to be a cockroach."

He also responded to remarks by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had reportedly questioned the presence of outsiders at CJP protests, and raised questions over the allocation of forest and land resources in the state.

Referring to the Chief Minister's remarks, Dipke said:

"Many reporters told me—when I was speaking to the media this morning—many reporters were asking me that the Chief Minister of Goa, Mr Pramod Sawant, said that in CJP's protest, people from outside had come, and people from Goa were not there. I want to say to Mr Pramod Sawant: there is no need to be afraid. There is no need to be afraid. Pramod bab, there is no need to be afraid.

"And I want to ask: Who did you give Goa's forests to? The people who come to CJP's protests, you call them outsiders. Tell us, who did you give Goa's forests to? Who did you give Karapur's land to? Did you give it to the people of Goa? Who did you give it to? You gave it to your builder friends. So then, who are you to tell us who is an outsider and who is an insider? They are Indians! Indians."