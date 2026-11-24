Guwahati: Fresh satellite imagery indicates that construction of China’s ambitious 60-GW Medog hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, known as the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, has entered an advanced stage. Extensive site clearance, river diversion works and large-scale infrastructure development are underway just 40–50 km north of India’s international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

EarthSense Labs, a deep-tech firm incubated at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi, has released a public assessment based on satellite imagery covering the period from July 2025 to August 2026. The findings indicate rapid progress on what is planned to be one of the world’s largest hydropower projects. The project involves five cascade power stations and is estimated to cost 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately $168 billion or Rs 15.62 lakh crore).

The project aims to harness a river drop of more than 2,000 metres over a stretch of roughly 50 km through tunnels spanning about 40 km, primarily around the Great Bend near Mount Namcha Barwa in Tibet’s Medog (Motuo) County.

At the main high-dam site near Mainling, satellite imagery from July 2025 showed villages and agricultural fields along the south bank. By December 2025, these settlements and farmlands had been cleared, and earthwork had begun. Images from August 2026 revealed visible river diversion works, typically undertaken to temporarily reroute a river during dam foundation construction. They also showed the relocation of entire villages, newly built roads, temporary housing, office buildings and other industrial infrastructure on the north bank.

The transition from site clearance and earthworks in late 2025 to active river diversion by mid-2026 marks a clear shift towards an advanced construction phase, the report noted. Extensive industrial infrastructure has also emerged near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The Yarlung Tsangpo enters India as the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh before flowing into Assam as the Brahmaputra. Indian officials and experts have long expressed concerns that large-scale upstream regulation could alter water flows, affecting agriculture, ecology and flood patterns in the Northeast, particularly in the absence of a comprehensive water-sharing treaty between India and China.

In response, India has proposed the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) further downstream in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. Designed with significant storage capacity, estimated at up to around 9.2 billion cubic metres in related plans, the project is intended to act as a buffer against sudden changes in water discharge from China. However, the Indian project faces local opposition over environmental concerns and displacement issues and remains in the early planning stages.

China has maintained that the Medog project will primarily supply electricity to Tibet and other domestic regions without significantly affecting downstream water availability.

The EarthSense report highlights the scale and speed of the Chinese project, underscoring both the engineering ambition of diverting water through the Great Bend and its strategic proximity to India’s northeastern frontier.