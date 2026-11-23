New Delhi: Packaged drinking water major Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. on Monday stated that its products remain completely safe for consumption, responding to reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against the company over an "unsafe" water sample.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

In a detailed media statement, the company clarified that the regulatory matter relates to a single batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in its operational network. Bisleri also stated that it has yet to receive any official notice from the food regulator.

"We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network," the media statement said.

Bisleri noted that on September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. However, the sixth sample recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following Bisleri's appeal dated November 22, 2025, FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found the bromate level within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. Bisleri stated that the difference between the two results raised questions that required clarification.

The company subsequently arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. The independent test also found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

"We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website," the company said.

Earlier on Sunday, FSSAI granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after samples of its packaged drinking water were found non-compliant with prescribed safety standards and declared unsafe.

In a post shared on Instagram, FSSAI stated that a regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis.

The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO), the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

According to FSSAI, the laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the Act, following which sanction was granted to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.