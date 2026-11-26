Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to attend a ceremonial parade at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Thursday to pay tribute to the security personnel and civilians killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The event marks 18 years since the siege that claimed 166 lives.

On the anniversary of 26/11, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam noted that while India delivered a decisive judicial response, critical questions about the larger conspiracy behind the attacks remain unanswered.

"Nearly 18 years have passed, but we have still not been able to forget that day. A question continues to remain in the mind of every Indian: Who were those 10 terrorists? Why did they attack Mumbai? What did they want, and what were they trying to achieve? We gave them only one answer: we will respond to terrorism in such a way that no one dares to carry out another terror attack in our country," Nikam told ANI.

He expressed satisfaction over the execution of Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab but questioned whether those who planned and conspired to carry out the attacks had been brought to justice.

"I am happy that we hanged Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. But another question remains: Have we been able to reach those who conspired to plan the attack? Have we been able to deliver justice to the 166 victims? If not, why?" he added.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt survivors and the families who lost their loved ones. Bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, along with the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who sacrificed his life while capturing Kasab, continue to serve as reminders of the gruesome attack.

For survivors and eyewitnesses, the psychological impact of the three-day siege remains deeply painful even after nearly two decades.

Mohammad Taufiq Shaikh, an eyewitness popularly known as 'Chhotu Chaiwala', whose alertness helped save lives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), said memories of that night continue to haunt him and affect his sleep.

Recalling the horrific incident, Shaikh said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for firecrackers, as an India-England cricket match was underway.

He recalled that after noticing people running in panic, he raised an alarm, locked a gate and alerted officials. However, a gunman soon entered and fired three bullets, one of which hit a table while another shattered glass.

Shaikh said he even called his family during the attack, fearing he would not survive.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reiterated India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

"Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

This year marks 18 years since terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed coordinated attacks across Mumbai, India's financial capital.

Commonly known as 26/11, the attacks were carried out by 10 terrorists who entered Mumbai by sea on the night of November 26, 2008. Over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured around 300 others.

The terrorists targeted several prominent locations, including the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe. These locations were reportedly selected to maximise the impact of the attacks, particularly on foreign nationals and Mumbai's workforce.

Nine terrorists were killed during the operation, while Kasab was captured alive.

In May 2010, Kasab was sentenced to death. He was subsequently hanged at a maximum-security prison in Pune in November 2012.