Curfew Imposed in Jalgaon Village After New Year Clashes

Mumbai: Curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district after an altercation between a minister’s driver and villagers escalated to arson and vandalism. The clashes began at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and several shops were set on fire and vehicles were damaged.

“Curfew was imposed as a preventive measure. The situation is peaceful and under control,” district collector Ayush Prasad informed.

The initial altercation took place between local villagers and the driver of Maharashtra cabinet minister Gulabrao Patil’s wife’s car, which later led to arson and vandalism. According to the officials, the incident occurred in Paladhi village when the driver honked and asked villagers to give way. At the time, the minister’s wife was returning after attending a New Year event. When the villagers said the road does not belong to “anyone’s father”, it reportedly enraged the minister’s younger son.

Though the original incident was settled immediately, a group of villagers started protests that escalated to vandalism and arson. Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad imposed section 163 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) 2023 in the village till Thursday. Incidents of violence were reported till early Wednesday morning though the situation was now under control. The police have arrested seven people in connection with vandalism so far.

An officer, requesting anonymity, said that when the minister’s wife was going back to home in her car through Paladhi village after hosting a New Year party, a 24-old-man was standing at a turning point of the road. When the driver of the vehicle honked and asked him to give a path, the man reportedly spoke to them rudely stating the road does not belong to anyone’s father. Following this, the minister’s wife went home and informed her sons.

According to the sources, the minister’s sons came to the village to find out who the man was. The police pacified and counselled the minister’s sons. However, a crowd gathered at Paladhi village and Budruk village. They vandalised 10 shops including foot wears and television shops. Vehicles including tempo, auto rickshaw and four wheelers were also set on fire. “Around Rs 20 lakh worth properties have been damaged in the clash,” a senior official said.

Speaking with this newspaper, Mr. Prasad said that when the incident came to light on Tuesday night, he immediately sent his team including Erandol SDM, Jalgaon SDM, Tehsildar, and additional SP on ground zero to control the situation. Fire tenders were also rushed to extinguish the fire. The authorities have also held meetings with all the community leaders and peace committee members so that the clash does not escalate further. “By 11.30 am, everything was brought under control. Peace is prevailing in Paladhi village. As a preventative measure, I have imposed section 163 in the village till Thursday 6 pm,” the Jalgaon Collector said.

Jalgoan police have registered an FIR against the perpetrators of the clash under 189 (2), 191 (2), 190, 326 (f) (g), 324 (5), 334 (1), and 305 (a) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Dr. Maheswar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jalgaon, told this newspaper that they have registered an FIR against 25 people. “So far we have arrested seven people.They were produced before a court, which sent all of them into police custody for two days. The situation is under control,” Mr. Reddy said.