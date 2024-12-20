CT Ravi Denies Allegations, Calls for Evidence on Derogatory Remarks

Belagavi: “During the session, I had said that Congress members are acting and are frustrated. If they interpret things, I am not responsible,” MLC CT Ravi told reporters in response to allegations of derogatory remarks made by him.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi said, “If anything is on record, they should show it to me, and I will respond accordingly.”

He further added, “The Chairperson has not raised any issues; I can only speak about what’s actually there. How can I respond if they imagine things and speak based on their feelings?”

Ravi emphasized that everything spoken in the legislature is recorded in both audio and video formats. He explained that he had raised the issue of Congress’s disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar.

“I have stated that injustice was done to him and that he was defeated,” Ravi elaborated.

He continued, “I have pointed out the disrespect shown to Dr Ambedkar after his death, the six-acre land that was not allotted to him in Delhi, the unbuilt memorial, and the failure to award him the Bharat Ratna. I raised concerns about the lack of respect for the Constitution.”

“This country has a Constitution, and there are rules in the legislature. If anyone violates the Constitution and the rules, they can be considered anti-Constitution,” he added.