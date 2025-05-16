CRPF Bids Emotional Farewell To Canine Soldier Rolo

Raipur: The CRPF on Friday bid an emotional farewell to sniffer dog Rolo, who died of bee attack during the Karregutta anti-Naxal operation on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, in the district headquarters of Sukma under south Bastar.

The two-year-old Belgian shepherd was part of the elite canine squad of the CRPF’s 228 Battalion. The canine soldier was suddenly attacked by a swarm of bees during the anti-Naxal operation in the Karregutta hills on April 27.

Rolo's handlers covered it with a polythene sheet but the bees slipped inside and bit it. Due to intense pain and irritation, the dog went berserk and came out of the cover, making it vulnerable to more stings, the officials said.

The dog was stung around 200 times and fell unconscious. She was evacuated from the spot and emergency treatment was given to her by the handlers, the officials said.

However, Rolo succumbed to the pain on the way to a medical facility on April 27 and was declared brought dead by the veterinarians of the force.

The CRPF paid tribute to Rolo by honouring her with DG’s Commendation Disc posthumously.

Born on April 5, 2023, Rolo was trained in infantry patrolling and explosive detection and assault before she joined the anti-Naxal operation. She had saved the troops many times by detecting IEDs during major operations in the past.

The dog was deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh in April last year after being trained at the CRPF canine training centre at Taralu near Bengaluru in Karnataka.