The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested a tehsildar in Kalahandi district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a landowner in exchange for demarcating a plot of land.

Golamunda Tehsildar Chandan Kumar Nayak was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while allegedly accepting the money following a complaint that he had demanded the bribe to facilitate the land demarcation process.

After the trap operation, Vigilance officials launched simultaneous searches at his office and residential premises to investigate possible disproportionate assets and other evidence.

Further investigation was underway.

The latest case comes amid a series of corruption-related actions against revenue officials in Odisha, particularly those dealing with land administration.

In August, Vigilance officials had intercepted Muralidhar Urmal, then Tehsildar-cum-Sub-Registrar of Lathikata in Sundargarh district, while he was travelling from his office towards Rourkela. The officials allegedly recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash from his possession following specific intelligence inputs.

In another significant action against alleged corruption in the revenue administration, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed former Bhubaneswar Additional Tehsildar Chittaranjan Pilla from government service in May over alleged irregularities in official decisions relating to land administration.

Pilla, who had earlier served as Additional Tehsildar in Bhubaneswar, was subsequently posted as Deputy Collector in Jagatsinghpur district.