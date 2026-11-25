A man accused in a murder case was critically injured after a group of six people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons outside the Shivajinagar court premises here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1 pm near Gate 4 of the district court complex, when the accused, identified as Mandar Kiwale, arrived for legal proceedings in the case.

According to preliminary information, the assailants chased Kiwale and attacked him with sharp weapons, including machetes. One of his hands was reportedly chopped off in the assault. The attackers, who were around five to six in number, fled on two two-wheelers, carrying the weapons, according to reports.

Police recovered two pistols and a magazine containing live cartridges from the spot, an official said. It was yet to be ascertained whether any shots were fired during the attack. Kiwale was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be critical.

Kiwale is an accused in the murder case of Shubham Subhash Chavan, who was killed on April 20, 2025, allegedly over a land and financial dispute. Police are investigating whether Wednesday's attack was linked to previous enmity arising from the murder case.

Reports said Kiwale had been released from prison four days before the attack and was on his way to attend a court hearing when he was targeted. Graphic videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing the man being assaulted with sharp weapons in the presence of bystanders.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule condemned the attack, questioning the law-and-order situation in Pune. "A court is a 'temple of justice' for ordinary people. If blood is being shed in broad daylight in the very precincts of this sacred institution, where every citizen comes seeking justice and protection, whom are ordinary Pune residents supposed to turn to?" she said.

Sule also flagged what she described as a rise in violent incidents in the city, including attacks by groups armed with pickaxes, shootings and murders in public places. Further investigation into the incident was underway.