The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said it has suspended the food licence of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai for safety violations after inspectors found flies in the main kitchen and cockroaches in the wash basin area.The regulator, in a statement on Monday, also said it has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a canteen at the Mumbai University in the Fort area for contravening food safety norms.

The FDA said it conducted inspections of the NSCI and found breaches of hygiene and sanitary provisions in its premises.

"M/s The National Sports Club of India, Worli, Mumbai was inspected. Serious violations of hygiene and sanitary provisions under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011 were found. The food licence of the establishment has been suspended with immediate effect on November 23," the statement said.

Listing the reasons for licence suspension, the FDA said flies were found in the main kitchen and cockroaches in the wash basin area. No cockroach trap was fitted on the drains.

The regulator further said food waste was found accumulated in the store room and in the corners of the premises, and dustbins remained open near the food preparation area, posing a risk of contamination.

According to the FDA, raw materials and food were not stored in a clean environment at the required temperature, while there was no proper arrangement in the cold storage area and containers in the store room were not labelled.

Flakes/particles were falling from the walls and ceiling, and part of the floor was unclean, and dust and dirt had accumulated on the exhaust fan. The establishment did not produce the cleaning schedule, equipment cleaning records, or raw material purchase bills at the time of inspection, it said.

Food handlers had not been vaccinated, and some staff members were working without gloves. There was also no effective consumer grievance redressal mechanism at the club, the regulator noted.

During inspection of a canteen at the Mumbai University, the FDA found improper and disorderly storage of food in the refrigerator, posing a risk of cross-contamination. Open dustbins full of garbage were kept near the food storage area, while cleaning materials were found dumped in the food preparation area, the FDA stated.

The food handlers at the canteen were not wearing the required uniform and protective clothing, and there was no proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, or of food and non-food items, among other violations, it stated.

In another case, the food licence of M/s British Brewing Company Pvt Ltd (Restaurant and Bar) was suspended with immediate effect on November 21 for food safety violations, according to the FDA.

Food licences/registration certificates of six establishments, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturing units in Mumbai, were suspended for serious food safety and hygiene lapses. Licences of 21 food establishments in the Pune division were suspended for serious violation of hygiene norms, it added.