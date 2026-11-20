A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 60 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman by impersonating gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, and threatening his family via messages, police said on Friday.The accused, identified as Ashu Maurya, was arrested in connection with an extortion complaint registered at Janakpuri police station, they said.

The complainant, a businessman residing in Janakpuri, approached police after his family received threatening messages demanding Rs 60 lakh. An envelope containing half of a laminated Rs 10 currency note -- characteristic of hawala transfers -- was also delivered to his residence through a bike taxi rider, police said. "Teams examined CCTV footage from the complainant's residence and adjoining areas and identified a 22-year-old bike taxi rider, Pankaj Gautam, who had delivered the envelope," a senior officer said.

During questioning, Gautam told police that he had accepted the assignment online and had subsequently picked up the envelope from Manesar in Gurugram and delivered it to the complainant's residence. Technical investigation led police to a mobile number registered in the name of Maurya, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. He was subsequently traced and arrested, the officer said.

"During interrogation, Maurya disclosed that he was in need of money and had planned to extort Rs 60 lakh from the complainant. His father had been working as a driver with the complainant for the past 27 years, and he was familiar with the family," the officer said.

He decided to impersonate Anmol Bishnoi, believing that invoking a name linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang would frighten the businessman and make him pay up, the official added. Setting the plan in motion, Maurya laminated half a Rs 10 currency note, put it in an envelope and sent it to the complainant via an online delivery service. He subsequently sent threatening messages to the complainant's wife, posing as Anmol Bishnoi, police said. Four mobile phones, a tablet (tab), a SIM card and the remaining half of the laminated currency note have been recovered from him.