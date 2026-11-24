Four persons were injured allegedly after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a drunk man rammed into the convoy of BJP MLA Sushil Singh in Chandauli district, police said on Tuesday.In the incident, which took place around 8.30 pm on Monday near Futia and Jagdishsarai under the Sadar Kotwali police station area, three vehicles, including two belonging to the legislator, were damaged, they said.

The Saiyadraja MLA was also part of the convoy, but his vehicle escaped damage, they said. Circle Officer (Sadar) Namendra Rawat said the four men were travelling from Saiyadraja to a private hospital in Pachphedwa, Alinagar, to deliver clothes and food to a patient when the accident occurred.





#WATCH | Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh: A white Scorpio entered the convoy of BJP MLA from Saiyadraja, Sushil Singh, and collided with several vehicles in succession. The incident resulted in damage to three vehicles in the MLA’s convoy. BJP MLA Sushil Singh said, "...there were about 15 vehicles behind me and around 5 vehicles ahead of me. A vehicle behind mine met with a severe accident, and my own vehicle overturned. The vehicle that caused the accident overtook mine and rammed into the vehicle in front of me...the people in the vehicles ahead tried to intervene and stop them. A conversation took place, and they claimed to be locals; however, they did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicants. The fact that they rammed into four vehicles—forcing their way through—seems highly suspicious. I am submitting a formal complaint to the police..." (23.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026





According to the police, they were taken for medical examination, which confirmed that the driver of the SUV (Scorpio) involved in the collision was under the influence of alcohol. The injured have been identified as Pankaj Yadav, Prince Yadav, Sanjeev and Sonal Yadav, aged between 20 and 25 years, all residents of Saiyadraja area.

Sadar Kotwali police station in-charge Triveni Singh said the Scorpio that hit the convoy was travelling at around 100-120 kmph. The damaged vehicles included a Fortuner and a Scorpio belonging to the MLA, besides another Scorpio, he said.

Singh said, so far, no formal complaint had been submitted by either side. Police are investigating whether the collision was accidental or part of a larger conspiracy, officials said.