CISF personnel recently intercepted a Chinese national carrying a small knife concealed inside a waist belt kept in his baggage at the Delhi airport, officials said on Friday.The passenger arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on November 20 from Hong Kong and was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Raipur in Chhattisgarh when he was stopped.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) disclosed the incident in a social media post, sharing a video that showed the pocket-sized knife concealed inside a black metallic waist belt buckle. The 48-year-old Chinese national of Indian origin told security personnel that his children purchased the belt and he was unaware it contained a knife, according to airport and security officials.

Security personnel subsequently removed the knife from his baggage because it is a restricted item. "At Delhi Airport, demonstrating exceptional alertness and professional competence, a CISF screener detected a concealed knife integrated into a passenger's belt buckle during security screening," the CISF said in a post on X.

The screener noticed an unusual metallic object during X-ray screening and referred the baggage for a physical examination, which led to the detection of the concealed knife, the force said. Knives and other sharp objects are prohibited in aircraft cabins under international aviation security regulations.