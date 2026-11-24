The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two GST superintendents in Bhubaneswar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh during a trap operation at the GST office on Monday. According to the CBI, the two officials were caught red-handed while accepting the money from a complainant following a trap laid by the agency on November 23.

“The CBI registered the instant case based on a complaint on 23.11.2026 against the superintendents of CGST, Bhubaneswar, for demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for processing the audit of his company for four years. The accused persons directed the complainant to come to the office with the demanded bribe money on 23.11.2026. The CBI laid a trap on 23.11.2026, and both the superintendents of CGST, Bhubaneswar, were caught red-handed by the CBI team while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant,” an official CBI release said.

The agency has not disclosed the names of the arrested GST officials. The agency is investigating the case and examining whether other officials were involved in the alleged bribery. Further investigation is underway.

Former police officer Sharad Chandra Sahu described the arrest of two officials holding the rank of GST superintendent as a significant development but stressed the need for a thorough investigation to establish whether the alleged corruption was confined to the arrested officials or involved a wider network. He said the agency should examine how the alleged bribery operation functioned and whether administrative loopholes facilitated corrupt practices.

Sahu also called for stronger internal monitoring and accountability mechanisms in government departments. He said senior officials should regularly supervise their subordinates, particularly in sensitive areas such as GST assessments, audits, registrations and payment-related matters, to prevent the misuse of official authority.