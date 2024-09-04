Crime rate in Ghaziabad declined after launch of Pink Booths: Police Commissioner

Ghaziabad: The introduction of 20 'Pink Booths' and as many 'Pink mobile vehicles' has led to a notable reduction in the crime rate in Ghaziabad, Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday. The initiative launched two years ago, has significantly impacted crime statistics in the district, Mishra told PTI.



Each 'Pink Booth' is staffed by female police officers to ensure that victims feel comfortable reporting grievances, the Ghaziabad police chief said.

"Each Pink Booth operates with one female sub-inspector, four head constables, and additional constables, working in two shifts from 7 am to 10 pm," he added.

Mishra told PTI that a 36 per cent reduction in crimes, such as dowry death cases under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was noted after the launch of the special police booths.

"Additionally, complaints related to women's harassment and dowry, including those under Sections 498A of IPC and 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, have decreased by up to 30 per cent," he said.

"There has also been a drop in rape and kidnapping cases, with incidents of rape decreasing by 24.5 per cent and kidnapping by 16.55 per cent," he added.

Of 2,666 reported cases, 622 have been successfully curtailed since the inception of the booths, he said.

The 'Pink Booth' initiative was inaugurated here in 2022 by the then Ghaziabad Lok Sabha MP V K Singh, who also flagged off the 'Pink mobile vehicles'.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had established an 'Anti-Romeo Squad' for women's safety, which also proved highly effective, Mishra said.