Crime and violence against women will be seriously dealt with, says Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi delivered a powerful address at the joint conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, emphasizing the importance of cohesive governance, strengthened law enforcement, and zero tolerance against crime.



Welcoming and congratulating the attendees for their participation, the CM outlined the government’s expectations and highlighted the critical role of the police in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Majhi praised the Odisha Police as a disciplined and people-oriented force, despite occasional setbacks due to a few errant individuals. He commended their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of simultaneous Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly elections and acknowledged their significant contribution to curbing Maoist activities in the state. “There was a time when half of our state was Maoist-affected, but our state police, in association with central security personnel, controlled the situation,” Majhi said.

He paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against Naxalism, reiterating the government’s commitment to ending Maoist activities in a time-bound manner with all necessary support, including arms and ammunition.

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah’s vow to end Maoist activity by March 31, 2026, the CM urged Maoists to surrender and return to mainstream life. He assured that the government would have zero tolerance against crime and criminals, particularly violence against women.

“Any violence against women will be seriously dealt with,” Majhi stated, expressing concern over the low conviction rate of 9.73 per cent in violence against women cases between 2020 and 2022. He called upon the Director General of Police (DGP) to collect district-wise data on such incidents and stressed the importance of police behavior in handling grievances, especially those of women and children.

Majhi shared a personal experience of humiliation at a police station in Keonjhar to highlight the need for a friendlier and more responsive police force. He urged officers to show empathy and ensure that complainants, including the physically challenged, are heard without delay.

“Seva and Suraksha — service and protection — is the mantra of Odisha police,” the CM emphasized, calling for awareness drives to strengthen public perception of the police as a friend of the people.

The CM called for a change in work culture among officials, urging them not to restrict their duties to standard working hours. He shared his own commitment by holding office in the state secretariat until midnight and exhorted others to devote as much time as possible.

“We must work towards making Odisha the most vibrant and prosperous state, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Majhi said, praising the Odisha Police’s efforts in tackling cybercrime and advocating for better wages for home guards.

Announcing new measures to bolster the police force, Majhi revealed plans to provide one more four-wheeler to every police station and distribute 9,000 motorcycles to Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors-in-Charge, and Officers-in-Charge. He also announced the raising of ten more Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units and the strengthening of 19 coastal police stations, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing the morale of the police force.

Majhi underscored the importance of convergence in governance, stressing that District Collectors and Superintendents of Police must work in coordination. “Differences between collectors and SPs have been observed in the past, but that will no longer be tolerated,” he asserted, calling for unified efforts in building a secure, prosperous, and vibrant Odisha.