Cricketer Imran Patel Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Match in Pune

Tragedy struck during a league cricket match at Garware Stadium in Pune on Wednesday night when 35-year-old professional cricketer Imran Patel collapsed and later died of a massive cardiac arrest. Patel, who was the opening batsman for his team, complained of pain in his left arm and chest after a few overs and was walking back to the pavilion when he suddenly collapsed. The harrowing incident, captured on a live stream, left players and spectators in shock.

Patel was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Fellow cricketer Naseer Khan expressed disbelief, noting that Patel had no history of medical issues and was in good physical condition. “He was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock,” said Khan.

A large crowd gathered for Patel’s funeral near Maulana Azad College late on Wednesday. Patel, a dedicated sportsman, also owned a cricket team, ran a juice shop, and operated a real estate business. He leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and three young daughters, the youngest only four months old.

This tragic incident follows a similar case from September, when cricketer Habib Shaikh, who was diabetic, also died of cardiac arrest during a match in Pune. The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns about the health monitoring of players and the need for emergency medical preparedness at sports events.