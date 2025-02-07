CREDAI Hyderabad Expresses Gratitude to RBI Governor for Rate Cut

Hyderabad: CREDAI Hyderabad extends heartfelt thanks to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and the Monetary Policy Committee for the recent decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. This timely move is pivotal for the Indian economy, especially for homebuyers and the housing industry.

The decision comes at a crucial juncture when the economy is seeking renewed momentum. By lowering interest rates, the RBI is not only aiding consumption but also providing much-needed relief to borrowers, particularly first-time homebuyers. This rate cut, coupled with the recent tax relief measures announced in the Union Budget, creates a favourable environment for increased housing demand and encourages developers to launch new projects.

As the housing sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth, this initiative is expected to stimulate demand and enhance affordability for homebuyers. The anticipated boost in household consumption, alongside moderating inflation and improved employment conditions, sets a positive outlook for the housing industry.

CREDAI Hyderabad is optimistic that these measures will lead to a flourishing housing market, contributing significantly to the overall economic recovery. We appreciate the RBI's proactive approach in aligning monetary policy with the needs of the economy and supporting the aspirations of homebuyers.

We look forward to working together with all stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of these initiatives translate into real opportunities for the community.