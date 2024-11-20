Cracks in ruling BJP-led alliance widens amid Manipur unrest, curfew relaxed, residents rush for essentials

Guwahati: Curfew was relaxed in three Imphal Valley districts and the suspension on broadband internet was lifted with conditions on Wednesday as the Manipur chief minister’s secretariat served notices to 11 MLAs, including ministers, for not attending a meeting convened by the chief minister on Monday (November 18, 2024) to discuss the law-and-order situation in the state.

Informing that dissension was prevailing in the ruling alliance, sources in Imphal said that the National People’s Party, which has seven MLAs, also issued show-cause notices to three MLAs who participated in the chief minister’s meeting on Monday despite the withdrawal of support to the BJP-led government in the state.

It is significant that in a meeting of NDA MLAs, which was held on Monday at the chief minister’s residence, a resolution was passed to act against the Kuki militants behind the abduction and killing of six Meitei women and children. Sources said that a number of legislators who have been advocating for peace in trouble-torn Manipur were of the view that divisive actions and resolution by community leaders against the other community were largely responsible for growing enmity between the two communities resulting in fresh round of ethnic unrest in the state.

One of the BJP legislators who did not attend the chief minister’s meeting said that it was high time now that steps should be taken to re-establish harmony between the communities but divisive resolutions would trigger the violence and unrest. Pleading anonymity he said that insurgents have no community so leaders should be careful in drafting such resolutions that may lead to unrest.

Another BJP legislator who was in New Delhi told reporters, “There has been an erosion in CM N Biren Singh’s support base among his own MLAs in the last year. While the Kuki BJP MLAs demanded his resignation last year itself in the aftermath of violence, there have been a couple of instances in the last year, where several Meitei BJP MLAs have sought his removal.”

The curfew was relaxed following a partial improvement in the overall law and order situation. It had been imposed indefinitely on November 16 after widespread mob violence during which the homes and properties of over a dozen legislators, including a minister, were either burnt, vandalized, or looted.

The attacks prompted some legislators to construct bunkers at their residences, while the government heightened security measures for them.

The markets were bustling with residents buying essential items, while long queues formed at petrol pumps that reopened during the curfew relaxation. However, educational institutions remained closed.

Mobile internet services continued to be suspended in nine districts, though the government conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services.

No incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday or during the morning hours of Wednesday. Security personnel, including the army, paramilitary forces, and police, have been deployed across vulnerable areas to maintain order.

In the 60-member Manipur assembly, BJP has 37 MLAs, including five who shifted from Janata Dal (United). Besides these, Naga People’s Front (NPF), a BJP ally, has five MLAs.

Another former ally National People’s Party (NPP), which had withdrawn its support last Sunday following the Jiribam violence, has seven. Former ally Kuki People’s Alliance has two, Congress has five MLAs, JD(U) has one and there are three Independents.