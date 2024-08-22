CPR by CISF jawan saves life of passenger at IGI airport

New Delhi: A CISF personnel saved the life of a Srinagar-bound passenger who collapsed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by promptly performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a spokesperson of the force said. CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.



The incident occurred around 11 am on August 20 at the forecourt of the airport's terminal 2. The passenger, scheduled to travel to Srinagar on an Indigo flight, collapsed near the hand trolley stand, the spokesperson said. A two-member quick reaction team (QRT) of the CISF saw the passenger collapsing and one of them immediately performed CPR on him, he said, adding the passenger was then rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. "A precious life was saved due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel," the official said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI airport.