CPM Expels Three-Time MP for Sexually Abusing Party Colleague

Kolkata: The West Bengal CPM has expelled former three-time Lok Sabha MP Bansha Gopal Chowdhury after an internal inquiry found him guilty of sexually harassing a female party colleague.

At the time of his expulsion, Chowdhury was serving as a member of the CPI(M) Burdwan West district committee. A former state minister during the Left Front regime, he later represented Asansol in the Lok Sabha.

The complainant, a former councillor of Jiaganj-Azimganj Municipality in Murshidabad, alleged in a social media post on April 20 that Chowdhury had sent her obscene WhatsApp messages under the guise of discussing party matters. She also shared screenshots of the chats and demanded disciplinary action.

According to the victim, she had first reported the matter to party leadership in November last year. The complaint was referred to the party’s internal complaints committee, which conducted an investigation. While Chowdhury denied the allegations and claimed he was a victim of conspiracy, the party found the charges credible.

Announcing his expulsion on Sunday, the CPM said in a statement, “Despite sustained efforts by the party leadership for reforms, Chowdhury refused to correct his behaviour. Following the internal complaints committee's recommendations, he has been expelled for his highly objectionable conduct.”