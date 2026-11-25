New Delhi: On the eve of Constitution Day, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called upon the judiciary to find effective solutions to emerging technological challenges, including digital arrest scams, which he described as “digital dacoities”, and ensure timely and affordable justice for citizens.

In an interview in Hindi with the public broadcaster, the CJI said the Constitution remained a living document that courts must interpret in keeping with changing social, technological and global realities, while remaining within the boundaries of its basic structure.

He said the judiciary must examine whether it was equipped to address emerging challenges, including those posed by artificial intelligence.

Referring to the rising incidence of digital arrest scams, in which unsuspecting citizens were deprived of their hard-earned money, the CJI said courts must explore innovative technological solutions to protect citizens’ rights.

As India marks 77 years of the adoption of its Constitution, the CJI said the document's greatest strength was its ability to sustain democracy in a vast and diverse country.

Despite differences in language, tradition, religion and social experiences, the Constitution had united citizens through equal citizenship and a shared constitutional identity, which he described as one of its greatest historical achievements.

He said the Constitution's division of powers among the legislature, executive and judiciary was another measure of its success, which depended on how effectively each organ discharged its responsibilities.

Referring to the Preamble's commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, the CJI said continuous efforts were needed to translate these values into citizens' everyday lives. The four values were not separate ideals but reinforced one another.

Explaining the basic structure doctrine, the CJI cited the Kesavananda Bharati judgment, in which a 13-judge bench held that Parliament could amend the Constitution but could not alter its fundamental framework.

He identified the rule of law, democracy, fundamental rights and an independent judiciary as elements of the basic structure. He also referred to the Supreme Court's powers to enforce fundamental rights under Article 32 and the wider jurisdiction of High Courts under Article 226.

Clarifying his recent remarks on judicial introspection, the CJI said he did not intend to diminish the judiciary or question its role, but wanted it to assess its preparedness to discharge its evolving responsibilities.

“There is no doubt that the Indian judiciary has performed a historic role throughout its existence. But, with the passage of time, the nature of responsibilities has also changed and expanded. The nature of crimes has evolved. People's expectations regarding their rights have changed,” he said.

“Today, we are dealing with artificial intelligence, technological challenges, and global issues. Geographical boundaries have become increasingly irrelevant, giving rise to entirely different kinds of disputes,” he added.