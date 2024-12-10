Court summons Dharmendra in cheating case linked to Garam Dharam Dhaba

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in connection with a cheating case involving the ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ restaurant franchise. The court issued the summons following a complaint alleging that the accused had failed to fulfill franchise-related commitments, resulting in significant financial losses for the complainant.

The complaint was filed by an entrepreneur who claimed that Dharmendra and his associates had entered into an agreement to establish a franchise of the ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ restaurant chain. The complainant alleged that despite investing substantial amounts, the promised support for operations, branding, and marketing from Dharmendra and his partners never materialized. The petitioner accused the actor and the two co-accused of misrepresentation and breach of trust.

The court has directed Dharmendra and the others to appear before it on the specified date to respond to the allegations. The actor, known for his iconic roles in Indian cinema, has not yet released a statement addressing the matter.

‘Garam Dharam Dhaba,’ a franchise associated with Dharmendra, has gained popularity for its Bollywood-themed ambiance and North Indian cuisine. However, this legal controversy raises questions about its management and franchise agreements.

Legal experts believe the case could have significant implications for franchise operations in India, as it highlights the importance of transparency and adherence to contractual obligations in such partnerships.

The next hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges or resolve the dispute amicably. This case has garnered considerable attention due to Dharmendra’s involvement, with fans and legal observers closely monitoring developments.