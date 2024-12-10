Court Orders Emami to Pay ₹15 Lakh for Misleading Ads, Unfair Practices

A Delhi district consumer dispute redressal commission has ordered personal care giant Emami Ltd to pay ₹15 lakh in punitive damages following a complaint filed in 2013 by a Delhi resident. The commission ruled in favor of the complainant, citing misleading advertising and unfair trade practices by the company.

The case involved allegations that Emami's product claims were not substantiated and created false expectations among consumers. The complainant argued that these deceptive advertisements influenced purchasing decisions and violated consumer rights. After a detailed review, the commission deemed Emami’s practices detrimental to public interest.

In its order issued on Monday, the commission emphasised the importance of ethical advertising and transparency in business practices, calling Emami’s actions a breach of trust. The ₹15 lakh penalty was imposed to deter similar violations and to uphold consumer rights.

This landmark ruling highlights growing accountability for corporations engaging in misleading advertising. Emami has yet to issue an official response, and it remains unclear whether the company will challenge the decision in a higher forum. Meanwhile, the case has sparked discussions on the need for stricter regulations and consumer awareness regarding false advertising in India.