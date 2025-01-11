Court grants bail to last accused in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, from a close range in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar house around 8 pm. (Photo: File)

A Bengaluru court has granted bail to Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, the final accused still in custody in the high-profile Gauri Lankesh murder case. The ruling, passed by Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge B Muralidhara Pai on January 8, allows Kalaskar’s release on a personal bond, subject to strict conditions. This marks a significant development in the case, as Kalaskar was the last remaining accused behind bars.

17 Out of 18 Accused Now Out on Bail

With this decision, 17 out of the 18 individuals initially arrested in connection with the murder are now out on bail. Only one individual, an accused who remains absconding, is still at large. The case, which shocked the nation in 2017, continues to draw attention as it raises important questions about press freedom and ideological extremism in India.

Conditions Attached to Kalaskar’s Bail

Kalaskar’s release comes after years of legal battles. The court granted bail based on the nature of the charges and his prolonged detention. The conditions include the submission of a personal bond, regular police reporting, and a prohibition on interfering with witnesses or evidence. These strict conditions highlight the court's concern for the ongoing investigation.

Gauri Lankesh’s Murder: A National Tragedy

The murder of Gauri Lankesh, a fearless journalist and activist, on September 5, 2017, sent shockwaves throughout India. Known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing politics, Lankesh’s assassination has been widely perceived as an attack on free speech and press freedom. The case has sparked public outrage and widespread protests calling for justice.

Investigation and Legal Delays

Kalaskar’s bail comes amid an ongoing investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While progress has been made, questions remain regarding the masterminds behind the murder. The delay in the trial process has led to mixed reactions, with some fearing that justice may be hindered by slow legal proceedings.

Absconding Accused Still on the Run

One individual, who is still absconding, is believed to have fled the country. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to locate and arrest the accused. Despite Kalaskar’s bail, the pursuit of justice for Gauri Lankesh remains far from over, as the investigation continues in hopes of uncovering the full truth behind the murder.