Court extends police custody of Saif Ali Khan attacker

Police produced Shahzad before the magistrate court at Bandra on the last day of his previous police custody. Mumbai police sought the accused’s custody for seven more days. They argued that further probe into some crucial aspects of the case was needed. The court granted the police plea and extended his custody till January 29.

The police had arrested the Bollywood actor’s attacker from adjoining Thane city. The accused is a Bangladeshi who changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering the country in 2024.

The 54-year-old Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the knife-wielding intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra suburb of Mumbai in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt.

Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. The actor was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

After the discharge of the actor, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had raised doubts over Khan’s rapid recovery, questioning how someone who underwent a six-hour surgery could be discharged in just four days. On the hand, the Congress party has expressed doubt whether the police have arrested the ‘real culprit’ or not.