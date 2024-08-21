Court extends police custody of Badlapur sexual abuse case accused till Aug 26

Mumbai: A local court on Wednesday extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused, an attendant at the school, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in Thane district amid elaborate security arrangements.



The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a 'Maharashtra bandh' on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault on the two girls.

Maharashtra education department on Wednesday asked all schools in the state to install CCTV cameras within a month, in the wake of the Badlapur sexual abuse case.



The Kalyan Bar Association has appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the case.



A police official said initial probe suggests that some anti- social elements took advantage of the protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. Police are probing how such a large crowd gathered at the Badlapur railway station, he said.

Police are also examining some phone calls and videos in this regard, the official said.

Internet services in Badlapur were suspended on Wednesday, a day after the massive protest over the alleged sexual abuse of the two kindergarten girls, and 72 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence during the stir, officials said.

At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest as thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks at the station and stormed the school building.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he has ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said action will be taken against the school and the guilty won't be spared.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule targeted the state government over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and demanded the resignation Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised to condemn the Badlapur incident, she accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women's safety, and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people.

CM Shinde on Wednesday claimed that the protest at Badlapur was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the state government. A majority of protesters were 'outsiders', he added.

Talking to reporters, Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the incident should be ashamed.

MVA allies - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar - took the decision after a meeting here, said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly.

He said all MVA allies will participate in the bandh.

"We discussed the issue of women's security in the state and the failure of the BJP-led Mahayuti government on all fronts," he said.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad led a protest outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, over the Badlapur incident.

The school, where the two young girls were allegedly sexually abused, preferred to cover up the crime instead of helping their parents file a police complaint, said Susieben Shah, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Had the school management promptly alerted the police, the chaotic situation in Badlapur could have been avoided, she said.