Couple killed, bodies set on fire inside their house in Bihar

Nalanda: A couple was killed and the bodies set on fire inside their house in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Dogi village in Chabilapur police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased were Vijay Prasad and his wife. Both were residents of Dogi village.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple was first murdered and the bodies were then set on fire inside their house. The motive behind the murders is not yet known," Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni told PTI.

Rajgir Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunil Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as villagers claimed that both were present at a religious gathering in their village till 11 pm-11.30 pm on Sunday."

Blood spots were found on the floor of the room where the bodies were found, and also on the floor of another room, he said.

"By the time police reached the spot early on Monday, the bodies were almost charred. Some remains have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the ashes may be sent for scientific examination," he said. "By the time police reached the spot early on Monday, the bodies were almost charred. Some remains have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the ashes may be sent for scientific examination," he said.

A team of forensic experts has also been called and they are collecting available scientific evidence from the spot, the SDPO said.

The police are questioning the 22-year-old son of Vijay Prasad, who was not present in the house when the incident took place, the SDPO added.�