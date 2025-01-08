Countries Like Canada Lost War Against Drugs; India Must Fight Collectively: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Calling drugs an ‘invisible enemy,’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that youth is being targeted through drugs to weaken the country from within.

“This is not a usual war. You can see and fight a visible enemy with strength, but fighting an invisible enemy like drugs requires society’s collective strength,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Nasha Mukta Navi Mumbai’ campaign.

The initiative, led by the Navi Mumbai Police, aims to create a society free from the menace of drugs. “Countries like Canada have lost their battle against drugs and resorted to legalisation. While India is emerging as a strong nation and the fifth-largest economy, our youth is being targeted through drugs to weaken the country from within. The role of society in combating the drug menace is very important and people have to wage a war against the menace and fight it collectively,” the CM said.

In his address, Fadnavis urged the youth to take a stand against drugs, stating, “This is a form of patriotism and service to society. Drug abuse not only destroys individual lives but also weakens the nation. We must fight this battle together and make India drug-free.”

The CM emphasised the importance of mental strength and determination to resist the temptation of drugs. “Doing drugs is not cool. Drug addicts ruin their own and their family members' lives as well as the country's future. Mental strength is key to saying no to drugs and resisting peer pressure,” he said.

Earlier, Fadnavis inaugurated the newly renovated Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum at Byculla in Mumbai. The newly renovated museum promises to become a major attraction for both locals and tourists.

Expressing joy at seeing the museum’s restoration, Fadnavis said it will offer a unique experience through its display of historical artefacts and rare photographs.

“The purpose of building a museum is to ensure that future generations can connect with our historical heritage. It is essential for them to understand the development that has shaped our present and the changes that have taken place,” Fadnavis said.

The museum, Mumbai’s oldest, has undergone a major facelift thanks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), breathing new life into this historic institution.