Counting of votes begins for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Counting of votes for 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 AM on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

The elections were held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

The first round of polls covered 43 constituencies, while the second and final phase saw voting in 38 seats.

"Counting began at 8 AM at all 24 centres. Postal ballots are being taken up first. Counting of votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 AM and first trends are likely by 9.30 AM," an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is likely to be completed by 4 PM.

The lowest 13-round counting will pertain to the Torpa assembly segment while the counting for the Chatra seat will be held for the highest 24 rounds, he said.

Barring the returning officer and district election officer, no one is allowed to take mobile phones inside the counting centres, another official said.

Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the centres and observers have been appointed for each assembly constituency.

"Each table is headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots," an official said.

This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

The results will decide the fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela.