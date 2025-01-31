Could Hardly Speak, Poor Thing: Sonia Gandhi on President Murmu's Address to Parliament

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that President Droupadi Murmu was getting tired by the end of her speech and she could hardly speak.

“The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing,” said Sonia Gandhi after the President's address to the Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi | After the President's address to the Parliament, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi says,"...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing..." pic.twitter.com/o6cwoeYFdE — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav criticised President Murmu over her speech and also made an objectionable comment by calling her a “stamp” and stated that she just has to read a love letter.

“The President is like a stamp. She just has to read a love letter,” said Pappu Yadav, quoted by news agency ANI.

“Let's start with the economy, demonetisation, black money, Rs 15 lakh, 2 crore jobs, Ayushmann, Jan Dhan Yojana, MSPs, Manipur, Agniveer, reservation, caste census... They (BJP) always lie and try to divert people. Mahakumbh is happening in 12 years but they said it is happening after 144 years. They don't talk about common men, economy..." he told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session and said that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

The President said that the government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".