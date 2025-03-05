Corridor showcasing tribal culture to be developed, gates named after historical figures to be built: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that a ‘Jan Jatiya Devlok’ showcasing tribal culture of Madhya Pradesh would be developed in the state.

Addressing a function here, Mr Yadav said the prime objective of building the ‘Jan Jatiya Devlok’ is to preserve the culture, festivals, the religious rituals of different tribe groups in the state for posterity.

The cultures, festivals and different religious rituals of different tribe groups will be showcased at one place at the proposed ‘Jan Jatiya Devlok’ for their preservations for the posterity, he said.

Seven major tribes and their 43-sub groups are living in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Yadav unveiled the government’s plan before the media to build gates at vantage points across Bhopal city and name them after prominent historical figures of Madhya Pradesh and India.

He said Madhya Pradesh is identified by its erstwhile eminent rulers whose bravery and system of governance had earned them a prominent place in the history.

The plan to build gates in their names is an attempt to remind the people of the glorious past of the state and the rich legacies of the erstwhile rulers of the state, he said.