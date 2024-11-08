Cops arrest J&K youth for attempting to abduct Odisha girl

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police arrested a youth from Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, moments before he allegedly intended to abduct a young woman from Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused, identified as Sameer Mansoor, originally hails from Bihar and is currently based in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources reveal that the young woman and Mansoor became acquainted in 2022 through the online gaming app Free Fire, eventually developing a close friendship. However, Mansoor allegedly concealed his religious identity while attempting to lure her into a relationship.

In March 2024, Mansoor reportedly visited Odisha, met the woman, and established a physical relationship with her during their stay at a hotel in Puri. He allegedly recorded intimate moments with her on his mobile phone.

According to the victim’s complaint filed at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar, Mansoor later pressured her to convert to his religion as a prerequisite for marriage. Upon discovering his religious background, she declined. Enraged, Mansoor allegedly began blackmailing her, threatening to release compromising photos and videos. The victim further claimed that her family had already paid Mansoor approximately Rs 5 lakh under duress.

Police authorities said Mansoor was en route to Odisha with the intent of forcibly taking the young woman back with him to Jammu & Kashmir.

“After feeling threatened, the girl sought help and contacted me. She was pressured to convert, and when she refused, the blackmail escalated to threats of serious consequences,” said Sanghamitra Rajguru, the victim’s lawyer.

The victim recounted, “He initially introduced himself with a shortened name, and I believed he was of my faith. It was only later I discovered he was from another community. He’s subjected me and my family to severe mental harassment, and I am seeking justice.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), S.N. Muduli, confirmed the arrest: “We have registered a case, and the accused is now in custody. Appropriate legal action will be taken against him.”